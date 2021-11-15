‘Indian platforms can be up with biggest, best in the world’: Katrina Kaif congratulates Falguni Nayar on Nykaa IPO

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has congratulated Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar on the blockbuster reception garnered by the online cosmetics retailer during its IPO (initial public offering). The Bollywood actor, who is in the news for her latest film Sooryavanshi, took to Instagram and said that a record IPO and listing is a proof that Indian platforms can be up there with the biggest and best in the world. Nykaa is also the delivery partner of Katrina Kaif’s own makeup brand Kay Beauty.

She posted her picture with Falguni Nayar and Adwaita Nayar with the caption, “What [an] amazing week, it’s been for my partners Falguni Nayar, her co-founder Adwaita Nayar and all the wonderful people at the Nykaa offices and stores countrywide. A record IPO and listing that proves Indian platforms can be up there with the biggest and best in the world. I’m very proud of you all and couldn’t have asked for a better partner on Kay Beauty. Here’s to many more milestones.”

On the back of this IPO, Nykaa founder and former investment banker Falguni Nayar made it to the world’s richest list. Nayar, who owns about 50 per cent of Nykaa, is now worth $7.39 billion. All of her net worth has come from her stake in Nykaa.

She owns her stake via two family trusts – Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and Falguni Nayar Family Trust and seven other promoter entities. Her Ivy League-educated daughter and son, who run different Nykaa units, are among the promoters.

