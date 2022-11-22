‘Is it a remake of Kaithi’, say netizens as teaser of Ajay Devgn’s 'Bholaa' releases on YouTube

After the teaser of the upcoming Ajay Devgn film Bholaa released on YouTube, netizens could not keep calm and asked whether it was a remake of the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Kaithi, which featured Ponniyin Selvan: I actor Karthi in the lead. A user commented, “Bholaa teaser is not even close to Kaithi teaser Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthi supremacy >>”

Another user wondered what was the purpose of casting actors like Tabu and Amala Paul and tweeted, “Another Tamil remake getting destroyed by Bollywood. No heroines in Kaithi but Tabu and Amala Paul in this film. For what purpose IDK.”

Film reviewer and YouTuber Anmol Jamwal said that another remake featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead right after the success of Drishyam 2 might be the biggest risk.

Jamwal tweeted, “The absolute love people have for Kaithi and its presence in the Lokesh Kanagaraj universe makes me extremely worried for Bholaa. Ajay Devgn the director has so much to explore and another remake after striking lightning in a bottle with Drishyam 2 might be the biggest risk!”

Another user tweeted in Hindi that Kaithi’s Hindi version is available on Goldmines’ YouTube channel and if it is not removed, then Bholaa’s fate at the box office could also be similar to Saif Ali Khan and Hritik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Vikram Vedha was a remake of the R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tamil thriller of the same name.

While many users wondered whether the Kaithi remake will work or not, others appreciated Devgn’s acting skills. A user wrote, “Superstar Ajay Devgn as Bholaa completely. Have seen the Kaithi but this Bholaa teaser is completely different.. Maza aa gaya. Film hype is truly insane and swag is unmissable for Bholaa 3D.”

Another user tweeted, “A dark horse who has ruled the hearts of the audience with his acting, another blockbuster Bholaa after Drishyam 2.”

The upcoming Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa is a remake of the 2019 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Kaithi. Besides Devgn, the film features Tabu, Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal in significant roles. Bholaa is the ninth collaboration between Devgn and Tabu after Drishyam 2, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Haqeeqat, and Fitoor.

Kaithi focuses on an ex-convict Dilli who endeavours to meet his daughter first time after leaving prison. The film is not only available on YouTube but is also there on SonyLIV, Disney+Hotstar, and MX Player. Kaithi was made on a budget of around Rs 25 crore and minted Rs 110 crore at the box office.

