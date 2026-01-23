'It's a pity': Karan Johar as Homebound is out of Oscars race, calls it 'among most important films India has ever made'

Despite relentless campaigning and glowing reviews, Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Homebound is out of the Oscars 2026 race. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to social media to share a heartfelt note on the film.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 98th Oscars on Thursday in Los Angeles. India's entry was in the Academy's shortlist of 15 in the category, but could not make it to the final five.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Johar wrote: "It's a pity 'Homebound' didn't make it to the final Oscar nominations, it is among the finest and most important films India has ever made. Heck, it's among the most outstanding films ever to be made. Thank you for its beauty, its sadness, and its hope."

Soon after the announcement, Johar shared several stills from the film on his Instagram Stories and gave a shoutout to director Neeraj Ghaywan.

He wrote: "Proud!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light! #Homebound"

Ghaywan reshared Johar's story and wrote, "Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you."

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film is inspired by an article titled — Taking Amrit Home — by journalist Basharat Peer in The New York Times. Homebound focuses on the childhood friendship between Shoaib and Chandan, who aspire to join the police force for dignity and social acceptance denied to them because of their surnames.

The film features Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

If Homebound had secured a nomination, it would have become the first Indian film in 25 years to receive an Oscar nomination after Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001). Only 3 Indian films have made it to the final round -- Mehboob Khan’s “Mother India” (1957), Mira Nair’s “Salaam Bombay!” (1988) and Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Lagaan” (2001).

While all of them earned nominations, none of them ever went on to win the Oscar.