‘It’s not over’: BharatPe’s former MD Ashneer Grover to feature in Season 2 of TVF Pitchers

After Shark Tank India, former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover is now all set to feature in the second season of the popular series TVF Pitchers. Grover confirmed the development in a tweet. He shared the trailer of the series and tweeted, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over! Watch the new season of TVF Pitchers from 23 December on Zee5.”

The video shared by Grover starts with the lead characters talking about a botched-up pitch presentation inside a crowded elevator. One of the characters goes on to say, “What a rubbish pitch that was Mandal! Do we want to be a unicorn or baby corn?” Another character goes on to ask Mandal where did all the data go from the presentation and why did it have so many drawings.

He then thanks his stars that Ashneer Grover missed the meeting and says, “Our company is going down just like this lift.” As people start scrambling out of the elevator, Grover appears and says his iconic dialogue, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?”.

He then says, “I recognise talent. As long as there’s Grover, it’s not over!” and asks the group of entrepreneurs when and where do they want to pitch.

TVF Pitchers Season 2 will premiere on Zee5 on December 23. The series focuses on the challenges and roadblocks faced by a group of entrepreneurs who quit their jobs to pursue their start-up venture. The second season of the series will look at these entrepreneurs almost two-and-a-half years after their start-up Pragati.AI was founded.

The series features Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, Arunabh Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee, Gopal Dutt, Ridhi Dogra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Ashneer Grover became a household name due to his appearance on the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India. Grover was known for his one-liners and no-nonsense attitude on the show.

