'Sikandar' box office collection day 10: After crawling past ₹100 crore, Salman Khan's film nosedives ahead of Jaat's release

Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar has been a huge disaster and has seen a consistent decline in its daily numbers at the box office post Eid. The film made ₹26 crore on its opening day and ₹90.25 crore in its first week.

The film snail paced through the ₹100 crore milestone on its 8th day. It then went on to collect ₹1.75 crore on its 9th day and around 1.35 crore on its 10th day.

Related Articles

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹105.60 crore as of its second Tuesday. The film had an overall 8.36 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 10.78 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

A lifetime collection of ₹150 crore now seems impossible for Sikandar since this month has two big new releases such as Sunny Deol's Jaat and Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

Sikandar has tanked completely at the box office ahead of the theatrical release of Sunny Deol-led commercial actioner Jaat. Sikandar failed to resonate with Salman Khan fans, moviegoers, and critics alike as the actor's lack of interest was apparent in every frame.

Jaat, on the other hand, saw advance bookings worth ₹2.64 crore (with block seats included) for its first day first shows across the country.

The film saw the highest advance bookings for day 1 in Maharashtra (₹34.15 lakh), Delhi (₹31.93 lakh) Uttar Pradesh (₹31.46 lakh), West Bengal (₹16.93 lakh), and Telangana (₹15.78 lakh).

These numbers are likely to increase by Thursday. With this, Jaat is likely to open in double digits at the ticket counters. The film is likely to mint ₹10-13 crore on its first day at the India box office due to Mahavir Jayanti holiday, as per Koimoi.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar focuses on an individual who fights against the corrupt system following a personal tragedy. Besides Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

The film released in theatres on March 30, 2025. Jaat will hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.