January 2026 OTT releases: Stranger Things finale, Bridgerton season 4 and more to watch

January 2026 is set to light up screens with a compelling mix of thrilling originals, heartwarming dramas, and star-studded new seasons. Streaming platforms are gearing up to keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

The new year is shaping up to be an exciting one for Indian OTT audiences, with platforms rolling out a packed slate of bold originals, much-awaited sequels, and high-octane dramas. From gripping crime thrillers and courtroom dramas to period sagas, patriotic stories, and global fantasy hits, January promises something for every kind of viewer.

Audiences can look forward to a jam-packed release calendar across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Amazon MX Player, making the start of 2026 truly binge-worthy.

Upcoming OTT Releases for January 2026

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale (Netflix) – January 1, 2026

The final chapter of Netflix’s global phenomenon arrives in India on January 1 at 6:30 am. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Linda Hamilton, and Jamie Campbell Bower, the season brings Hawkins’ epic saga to a dramatic close.

Haq (Netflix) – January 2, 2026



This courtroom drama follows a Muslim woman’s fight for justice after a personal injustice, drawing inspiration from the 1985 Shah Bano case. Starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film explores themes of law, morality, and social reform.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (SonyLIV) – January 9, 2026



Set in the aftermath of Partition, the series delves deeper into the refugee crisis and the challenges of nation-building. The cast features Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Patel, alongside Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, and Malishka Mendonsa.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix) – January 14, 2026



Emraan Hashmi headlines this crime thriller as a determined customs officer taking on a powerful smuggling syndicate. The series navigates the dangerous world of international smuggling and high-stakes law enforcement.

120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video) – January 16, 2026



Based on a true story from the 1962 India-China war, Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film chronicles the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the conflict.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (JioHotstar) – January 19, 2026



Set nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones, this six-episode prequel explores the early history of Westeros. Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, alongside Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell.

Bridgerton Season 4 (Netflix) – Part 1: January 29, 2026



Benedict Bridgerton takes centre stage in a Cinderella-inspired romance with Sophie. Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha lead the season, joined by Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei. Part 2 will premiere on February 26, 2026.