Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram: Hitlist’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8; details here  

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram: Hitlist will stream on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 8. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Disney+Hotstar confirmed the development in an Instagram post saying, “A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Vikram has gone onto become the highest grossing Kollywood film in the UK, UAE, Singapore and Kerala markets. It is also the highest grossing and highest share movie, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film has collected over Rs 400 crore gross in worldwide box office collection.

Bala tweeted, “Vikram is now highest grossing Kollywood movie in UK/UAE/Singapore and Kerala and most importantly highest grossing and highest share movie in Tamil Nadu.”

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai told Business Today, “The movie has made phenomenal collections for a Tamil film because it is basically a Tamil film and was never meant for Hindi audiences, unlike RRR, for example, which was marketed as an all-India film long before its release.”

About Vikram: Hitlist

Vikram: Hitlist is an action thriller directed and written by Kaithi and Master-fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from playing the lead role, Haasan has also produced the film under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in pivotal roles.