Kangana Ranaut's 8-bedroom Manali bungalow costs Rs 30 crore

Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to making news. Last week she was all over social media, only this time it was not about any controversy but a lovely bungalow she had bought for herself. While snaps of her Manali bungalow were doing the rounds all throughout the week, a DNA report revealed that the house cost the Queen actress a whopping Rs 30 crore.

The European-themed mansion has eight bedrooms, with step-out balconies, a conservatory, gymnasium, a yoga room, and a fireplace to fight the cold Himachali nights. According to the DNA report, Ranaut purchased the property for Rs 10 crore and the rest of the amount was spent in revamping the place.

The house was designed by Shabnam Gupta. According to reports, the actress made frequent trips to Manali to oversee the renovation work.

The Instagram account that shared pictures of the house also mentioned that Kangana Ranaut and Shabnam Gupta would be featuring in the cover story for Architectural Digest's February edition.

Kangana Ranaut also refurbished her 5-bedroom flat in Mumbai last year and shared images for everyone to see. Her Mumbai flat was designed by Richa Bahl, wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl.

The actress will be releasing her new movie Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi this year.