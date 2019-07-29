KGF: Chapter 2 poster shows Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, actor marks 60th birthday

KGF: Chapter 2--The production house of KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films has unveiled Sanjay Dutt's first look from the film to mark the actor's 60th birthday. Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the character of Adheera in the film. A few days ago, the makers released the poster without Sanjay Dutt on it.
Sanjay Dutt will be seen alongside Raveena Tandon in the film. KGF: Chapter 2 is said to be the sequel of Kannada film KGF : Chapter 1, which was also directed by Prashanth Neel. The film raked in about Rs 250 crore worldwide.
KGF: Chapter 1 was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut film as a production house in Kannada film industry.
Farhan Akhtar also shared the poster of the film with the caption, "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand... and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special. Here's presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from #KGF Chapter 2".
Sanjay Dutt upcoming movies include Mahesh Bhatt's comeback directorial Sadak 2, Deva Katta's Prassthanam and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat.
