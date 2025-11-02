King Khan turns 60: SRK reveals title of next film on birthday, promises gritty action

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday and marked the occasion by unveiling the title of his next film — King, an action-heavy spectacle directed by Siddharth Anand. Touted as one of Bollywood’s most ambitious projects yet, King blends high-voltage visuals with the superstar’s enduring magnetism.

The title reveal dropped online on Sunday morning, igniting a social media frenzy. For fans worldwide, it doubled as a birthday gift and cinematic announcement — reaffirming Khan’s three-decade-long reign.

Shared by Anand on social media, the teaser opens with the line: “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam – KING.” Khan appears in a rugged, silver-haired look, complete with tattoos, aviators, and a King of Hearts card as a weapon — a nod to his nickname, “King Khan.”

The teaser hints at a morally complex protagonist through a dark, brooding voiceover. With stylized visuals and menacing undertones, King signals Khan’s pivot to a grittier action persona.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film reunites Khan with Anand after their 2023 hit Pathaan. Described as a global-scale action thriller, King is expected to expand Anand’s signature blend of slick choreography and emotional depth.

Per IMDb, the story follows a mentor and disciple navigating extreme challenges, with themes of redemption and survival. The ensemble cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. Cameos from Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji are also expected.

Trade analysts suggest King may be one of India’s costliest and most internationally geared films, featuring large-scale stunts, global locations, and cutting-edge VFX. Filming begins in early 2025, with a release slated for 2026.

In Mumbai, celebrations were equally grand. A special fan meet was held in Bandra, while outside his residence Mannat, fans gathered with cakes and posters. On Saturday night, Khan reportedly hosted a private party in Alibaug, attended by industry friends like Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Farah Khan.

Calling it a tribute to “a legend who never stops reinventing himself,” Johar and Mukerji shared photos from the bash. With King, Shah Rukh Khan seems set to extend his action resurgence post-Pathaan and Jawan, stepping into a darker avatar while holding onto his iconic charm.