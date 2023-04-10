'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer review: 'Salman Khan is in full form,' say Twitter users

Salman Khan fans couldn't keep calm on Twitter after the release of the trailer of their favourite actor's latest movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the Eid release has everything Salman Khan's movies are known for -- romance, drama, emotion and action-- said the actor's fans on Twitter.

The movie also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari.

"If the 2nd half of the film is as TERRIFIC as the 2nd half of the trailer then this one a BLOCKBUSTER," quipped trade expert Joginder Tuteja.

Bhayankarrrrrrrr! Yeh toh TOO TOO TOO GOOD waala trailer nikla! Just not the kind of film I was expecting as this one seems to have ample masala galore. If the 2nd half of the film is as TERRIFIC as the 2nd half of the trailer then this one a BLOCKBUSTER https://t.co/tL2NLaFo2H — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) April 10, 2023

"If the trailer is anything to go by 200cr will be touched easily. Emotions will hit harder in the movie," said another Twitter user.

If the trailer is anything to go by 200cr will be touched easily. Emotions will hit harder in the movie. Salman Khan as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the biggest USP. The BGM and climax will be the highlight of this. Masses gonna adore it so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TVkMOF9lHi — simp (@jhonkahawaka) April 10, 2023

KBKJ Trailer is very good full action comedy very good romance between Salman bhai and pooja hedge there is no forced romance

Chartbuster songs I will give Trailer 4/5 Rating to KBKJ trailer#BringItOn#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer #kisikabhaikisikijaaneid2023#SalmanKhan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Y6Q4msGMYf — KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN EID 2023 (FAN AC) (@NeeleshNeil) April 10, 2023

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN



Gonna be a #blockbuster for sure



There is romance sentiments family bonding

action mass comedy



This eid gonna be a festival in theatres



Make it huge hit



Fuck the trollers

And make it highly viewed in youtube with huge liks cmon pic.twitter.com/8kAqX3Cujg — Chillu (@Chillu65537824) April 10, 2023

After four long years the Megastar the box-office emperor the kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan coming to his den in the auspicious occasion of Eid. As a fan it's a joyful moment for me to witness man himself on bigscreen @BeingSalmanKhan.



KBKJ TRAILER OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/qWuOpPDCVp — Likith (@Shetty_Sk_Fan) April 9, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is hard hitting. Farhad Samji ticks all the right boxes hits the ball out of the park. An action bonaza Salman Khan in his full form. Pooja Hegde is the heart and Jagapathi Babu is the soul. Perfect Eid entertainer#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer — Sooraj Barjatya Ka Prem (@_rahul_chawhan) April 10, 2023

Tremendous Action Sequences 🔥

Mind Blowing Trailer 🙌🏻

Best Wishes...👍🏻 — ☘SONAM S. (@BeingSK27121965) April 10, 2023

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is a remake of Ajith’s 'Veeram'.

