'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer review: 'Salman Khan is in full form,' say Twitter users

Salman Khan fans couldn't keep calm on Twitter after the release of the trailer of their favourite actor's latest movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
Directed by Farhad Samji, the Eid release has everything Salman Khan's movies are known for -- romance, drama, emotion and action-- said the actor's fans on Twitter.
The movie also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari.
"If the 2nd half of the film is as TERRIFIC as the 2nd half of the trailer then this one a BLOCKBUSTER," quipped trade expert Joginder Tuteja.
"If the trailer is anything to go by 200cr will be touched easily. Emotions will hit harder in the movie," said another Twitter user.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is a remake of Ajith’s 'Veeram'.
