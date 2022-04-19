Lalit Modi quashes rumours on his biopic, threatens legal action 

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) boss Lalit Modi has dismissed rumours about a film being made on his life. Modi said he was surprised that his name was associated with a book which was soon to be made into a movie while adding that he had nothing to with either the proposed film or the book. Modi has also threatened legal action in a recent tweet.

Modi tweeted, “Surprised to see my name associated with some book soon to be a movie. I have NOTHING whatsoever to do with this film or book. I have my own BIOPIC announcement to make in the next few weeks. Time to call my lawyers again. Watch this space.”

Surprised to see my name associated with some book soon to be a movie. I have NOTHING whatsoever to do with this film or book. I have my own BIOPIC announcement to make in the next few weeks. Time to call my lawyers again 😉 Watch this Space! #lkmbiopic #iplcommissioner #ipl — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 18, 2022

For the unversed, 83 and Thalaivi producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri had announced that he will be making a movie around a book named Maverick Commissioner penned by sports journalist Boria Majumdar on the Lalit Modi-IPL issue. Induri mentioned that the book has a lot of information on how the IPL made a big impact in India.

Induri tweeted, “Winning the 83 World Cup was the tip of the iceberg. The book “Maverick Commissioner” by sports journalist Boria Majumdar is a fascinating account of the IPL and the Man behind it, Lalit Modi. Elated to announce that we are adapting this book into a feature film.”

Winning the 83 World Cup was the tip of the iceberg. The book "Maverick Commissioner" by sports journalist @BoriaMajumdar is a fascinating account of the IPL and the Man behind it Lalit Modi. Elated to announce that we are adapting this book into a feature film. @SimonSchusterIN pic.twitter.com/tLEGGCkkxn — Vishnu Vardhan Induri (@vishinduri) April 18, 2022

IPL was inaugurated with 8 franchises by its former chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi in 2008.

