Women’s IPL to turn into reality soon, says BCCI source 

Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has been on the discussion table for a while and it is likely to turn into reality soon. During a recent BCCI governing council meeting, issues pertaining to its planning and organisation were discussed thoroughly, according to news agency ANI.

A BCCI source told the news agency that the BCCI is planning to begin with six teams and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament were also discussed.

The source said, “Women’s IPL is very much on from next year we are already working on the plan on how many teams we can have and what window is going to suit because we have men’s IPL as well. A of now can’t share much details but yes, we are really excited about this league some franchises have already shown interest and are very keen to be part of this tournament. We are planning to have six teams to start with and auction process and other important aspects of the tournament.”

The source underscored that any discussion about dates is “completely tentative” at this point as nothing is official.

He noted that as of now everything is just on paper and will take time for streamlining. He said that there are many aspects that needs to be taken care of, like planning, auctions, teams, etc. "But yes we might start the Women’s IPL in August but again its completely tentative, once everything it will be discussed and we will make an official announcement. This matter will be discussed in the AGM to stamp it officially,” the official added.

(With agency inputs)

