Manikarnika 1st Day Box Office Collection Prediction: Rating, Budget, Trailer, Cast and Songs

A day before Republic day, Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi is coming to entertain moviegoers in the nearest theatres. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer, Manikarnika is also her directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai known for her rebellion against the British Raj and the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Here's everything you need to know about the movie, right from the budget to critics' reactions.

Rating: BusinessToday.In gave 3 out of 5 stars to Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut. The critic felt that the actress stood out in an otherwise average movie. The choreography of the movie was one of its best parts, while the treatment of the film as well as the VFX are where Manikarnika loses out the most.

Budget: The film is made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and is produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios. The film, before its release had faced backlash from Karni Sena, who believes that this period drama "alludes to Rani Lakshmibai's relationship with a British Officer". In response to this, Kangana Ranaut had said "Manikarnika has been certified by 4 historians and has got censor certificate as well. If Karni Sena continues to harass me then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them."

Cast: Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of Jhansi ki Rani Lakshmi Bai, along with Atul Kulkarni playing Tatya Tope, the key commanding officer in the 1857 revolt, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Baji Rao II, and Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan. The film also features Richard Keep, Yash Tonk, and Ankita Lokhande.

Sukant Panigraphy, Sriram Iyengar and Sujeet Sawant are the production designers of Manikarnika. The trio is credited for the production design of Bajirao Mastani, as well.

Trailer: The Manikarnika trailer was released on 18 December last year. Ranaut's movie's trailer has garnered 25 million views so far and has mostly received positive reactions. Kangana Ranaut's fans, along with the subject matter, have made sure that the movie becomes the talk of the town.

Songs: The eight-song soundtrack of Manikarnika is created by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics are by Prasoon Joshi. Song Vijayi Bhava will evoke strong emotions of freedom and love for nation, while Bolo Kab Pratikar Karoge, sung by Sukhwinder Singh has also become one of the notable tracks of the film. Bharat, Shiv Tandav, Rajaji are other tracks that have become popular among the masses.

Box office prediction: Manikarnika is releasing with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackrey and there seems a tough clash as both the films are biopics. However, Manikarnika, is banking on the patriotic mood around Republic Day for its collections. According to trade experts, the film is likely to collect Rs 10-12 crore on its first day and may become highest woman-led opener, till now.

