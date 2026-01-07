'Milestone moment': Yash Raj Films as 'Dhurandhar' dethrones 'Pushpa 2' in style at Indian box office

Yash Raj Films has congratulated filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios after Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, calling the film a “milestone moment” in Indian cinema.

In a message posted on social media, the production house said Dhurandhar would be remembered forever for setting a new benchmark at the box office. “Dhurandhar is not a film… it’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever,” Yash Raj Films said.

The banner praised Aditya Dhar’s leadership and vision, crediting his clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence for the film’s unprecedented success. Describing Dhar as the “captain of the ship,” YRF said his approach had raised the bar for Indian cinema.

The studio also extended its congratulations to Jio Studios for backing the project and acknowledged the efforts of the entire cast and technical crew.

“We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all,” the message said, adding that their collective effort made the film’s impact “explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen.”

Thanking the team behind the film, Yash Raj Films said Dhurandhar represented cinema that inspires creators to keep striving for creative excellence.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar has continued its strong box office run, cementing its place in Indian film history with record-breaking collections. At the Indian box office, the spy espionage thriller has crossed the lifetime collections of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2.

As per film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar made a total of ₹831.40 crore so far at the Indian box office.

He wrote on X, "Till not long ago, surpassing the lifetime business of Pushpa 2 Hindi – the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market – seemed unthinkable. But records are meant to be challenged… and shattered – and Dhurandhar has done exactly that. Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the lifetime business of Pushpa 2 Hindi, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday [Day 33]. The throne has a new Emperor – Dhurandhar."

During its lifetime run, Pushpa 2's Hindi version made a total of ₹812.14 crore at the domestic box office.