'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 32: Ranveer Singh's film mints ₹825 crore in India, strong competition from Prabhas-led 'The Raja Saab' likely

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its remarkable box office run well into its fifth week, showing no signs of fatigue. On Day 32, the film pushed its India net collection to a staggering ₹825 crore, holding strong at the ticket counters even as it braces for impending competition from Prabhas-led The Raja Saab, which is yet to hit theatres.

Dhurandhar benefited largely from the long holiday period from Christmas to New Year, as per film trade expert Taran Adarsh. "The long holiday period, from Christmas to New Year, has ended and, expectedly, the overall business is likely to slow down on weekdays, especially," he wrote in a post on X.

He added that Dhurandhar, however, could face a stiff challenge this Friday as Prabhas-led The Raja Saab is set to hit theatres.

"The film faces fresh competition from The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, this Friday [9 Jan 2026]... It will be interesting to see how strongly Dhurandhar holds its ground over the weekend."

The Raja Saab advance bookings, premiere shows

The bookings for Prabhas' upcoming film have surpassed $350,000 (₹2.9 crore) for the premiere shows, with more than 1,045 screenings listed and more than 10,500 tickets already sold.

The Raja Saab's premiere shows in India are set to begin on January 8, with multiplex tickets proposed at ₹1,000 and single-screen ticket prices starting at ₹800. The makers are especially focused on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India Today reported.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy tasked with infiltrating the dreaded Lyari gangs of Pakistan. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, and Saumya Tandon in significant roles.

A sequel to the film is set to hit theatres on March 19 this year.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, the film focuses on a young man who sets his sights on his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in important roles. The film will release worldwide on January 9.