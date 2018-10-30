Mukesh, Nita Ambani visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings for Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal in Udaipur this December. As the big day approaches, the parents as well as the Ambani matriarch, Kokilaben, paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. They visited the temple to offer the first invitation to Lord Ganesha. The youngest Ambani, Anand was also present.

The family, seemingly ardent followers of the deity, had also visited Siddhivinayak temple along with the couple after they decided to tie the knot. Anand Piramal, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal, had proposed to Isha Ambani at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in June this year.

In September, the couple got engaged in Lake Como in Italy. The Ambanis hosted a lavish three-day affair in Lake Como for their daughter. There were various events slotted over the festive weekend, from welcome lunches to dinners and dances to celebrate their engagement.

Anand Piramal is a Harvard Business School graduate and Isha Ambani holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford.

Anand is Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. He was previously the youngest president of Indian Merchants' Chamber (IMC) - Youth Wing. He is also the recipient of the Real Estate Unicorn of the Year 2017 award by Hurun India and Young Business Leader of the Year by Hello! magazine. Isha Ambani, on the other hand handles Reliance Jio with her brothers Akash and Anant. In 2016, she launched AJIO, an online fashion retailer. Isha is on the board of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is widely credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business.

In March this year, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani also got engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.