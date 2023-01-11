'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe: M Venkaiah Naidu, Shankar Mahadevan, Ajay Devgn congratulate team RRR

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to congratulate the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR at the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli's blockbuster won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu and music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award.

"Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!," Naidu said in a tweet.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power. #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie," he said.

The song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, penned by Chandrabose and choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

Actor Ajay Devgn congratulated the team for bringing home the golden globe. "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, and team RRR for bringing home the golden globe for best original song," he said.

Popular vocalist Shankar Mahadevan tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani and team @RRRMovie for the golden globe award for best original song Naatu Naatu ! So proud of you sir !! @ssrajamouli."

Actor Shah Rukh Khan said, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

RRR features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5. The movie is set in pre-Independence era in the 1920s around two real-life Telugu revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

