Navratri 2022: 'Brahmastra' tickets available for Rs 100 on BookMyShow, Paytm; check details here

Days after the bumper response on National Cinema Day on September 23, makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva have announced that movie lovers can book tickets at a cost of Rs 100 plus GST from September 26 to September 29. Cinegoers can book tickets via BookMyShow and Paytm.

Celebrate Navratri with #Brahmastra!

Enjoy this visual spectacle on big screens for just Rs. 100 + GST from 26th September to 29th September.

Book your tickets now!



BMS - https://t.co/qjPVPFdZfT

Paytm - https://t.co/eVmK21uC8n



T&C Apply* pic.twitter.com/vz7Du38dUG — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) September 25, 2022

Commenting on the Navratri special scheme, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji wrote in an Instagram post, “Excited about this scheme! National Cinema Day may have taught us something about finding the right ticket price point to allow more audiences to enjoy the movie experience on the big screen! Something which we are incredibly passionate about!”

He further said, “With an attitude of always learning and trying new things, we hope this scheme brings some interesting positive learning to us all… and we hope our audiences continue to enjoy Brahmastra this week, as we kick off Navratri celebrations from tomorrow!”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that ticket prices need to be lowered to increase theatre footfall and tweeted, “The tremendous response on National Cinema Day 2022 should act as an eye-opener for studios/distributors/exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of *affordable ticket rates*... IT’S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS.”

The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of *affordable ticket rates*... IT'S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS. pic.twitter.com/ZbycVqKmJp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2022

For the unversed, ticket prices of Brahmastra were capped at a “celebratory admission price” of Rs 75 in over 4,000 screens all over India to observe the National Cinema Day on September 23. As a result, the Ranbir-Alia film saw massive ticket sales and collected around Rs 11 crore nett in all languages on Friday. According to BoxofficeIndia.com, Brahmastra saw 14 lakh moviegoers on the third Friday, around 25 per cent less than its first day admissions.

Besides Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film was released on September 9 and is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The film’s Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions have been presented by RRR and Baahubali franchise director SS Rajamouli.

