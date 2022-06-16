Netflix to premiere Dakota Johnson-starrer 'Persuasion' on July 15

Streaming service Netflix has announced that 'Persuasion', the film adaptation of author Jane Austen's classic novel, will release on its platform on July 15.

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson headlines the film, dubbed as a "modern, witty approach to a beloved story", along with actors Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding.

The streaming service shared the news of the movie's release in a post on Twitter along with its official trailer.

"There's always the one that got away. 'Persuasion', starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, based on the beloved Jane Austen novel-arrives on Netflix July 15," Netflix Film tweeted.

The story revolves around Anne Elliot (Johnson), an isolated 27-year-old struggling to move on after she broke her engagement with Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis), after being persuaded by family friend Lady Russell (Nikki Amuka-Bird).

After seven years, the two come back into each other's orbit when Anne's family rents their home to his sister and her husband. Anne quickly finds herself caught in a love triangle between her former fiance and her cousin, William Elliot (Golding), who will inherit her father Walter's (Richard E. Grant) estate.

With her friends and family pushing her to be with William, Anne is forced to consider what she really wants outside of the social pressures surrounding her.

"Persuasion" was published in 1817, six months after Austen's death, and is considered the iconic author's most mature work with a not so young heroine.

The story, like most of Austen's work, has been adapted for the screen multiple times.

Acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell is making her feature directorial debut with the movie from a screenplay by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

"Persuasion" is produced by Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie with Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable and David Fliegel serving as executive producers.

