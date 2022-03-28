Oscars 2022: Namit Malhotra-led DNEG wins its 7th for visual effects

DNEG, known for its stellar visual effects and work in movies and shows such as Dune, Tenet, Avengers Endgame and Infinity War, Stranger Things Season 4, Venom, Shadow and Bone, Wonder Woman 1984 and Brahmastra, has bagged its seventh Academy Award. The latest win goes for the company’s work in Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer Dune.

“We’re delighted to share that our Dune team has been honoured with the ‘Best Visual Effects’ Oscar at tonight’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony. Our heartfelt congratulations goes out to award winners Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, and to our brilliant global team who poured their hearts into bringing this film to life on-screen,” the company said. It added that this is the seventh award in eight years, and the second time it has received an Oscar for their collaboration with Denis Villeneuve. DNEG had also won an Oscar in 2018 for Blade Runner 2049.

Paul Lambert’s third Academy Award comes after his earlier wins for Blade Runner 2049 and First Man, while Tristan Myles had previously won for First Man.

India connection

Behind the award-winning work of DNEG is parent company Prime Focus Limited. Founded by Namit Malhotra, Prime Focus is one of the world’s largest independent integrated media services companies, with over 8,000 professionals across 16 cities.

Prime Focus merged with DNEG in 2014. DNEG had won six Oscars before Dune – Tenet (2020), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) Ex Machina (2015), Interstellar (2014) and Inception (2010).

It is listed on BSE and NSE and was recognised on the ‘Fortune India 500’ list.

Who is Namit Malhotra

Namit Malhotra, one of the biggest Indian successes in Hollywood, is the founder of Prime Focus. The company had modest beginnings in 1997 before it became a powerhouse of integrated media services. Malhotra is responsible for the strategy, growth and success of the company.

Malhotra is the eldest son of Bollywood film producer Naresh Malhotra and the grandson of cinematographer MN Malhotra. He grew up in Mumbai, where he completed his schooling at Jasudben M L School in Khar. He is a commerce graduate from HR College of Commerce and Economics.

Before Prime Focus got its name, Malhotra had a small editing studio that he operated from his father’s garage. He bagged work for many television shows and serials such as Boogie Woogie for Sony, and Colgate Top 10 for Zee Entertainment. He also bagged work for music videos. In 1997, he merged Video Workshop with Naresh Malhotra's Video Works to create Prime Focus.

