'Overwhelmed with love': Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note post engagement with Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a heartfelt note on Twitter following her engagement with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

In the note posted on Twitter, the actress reflects on the support she has received and expresses gratitude in response. She also thanked the media for being there through the day and cheering the couple on.

The note read:

“Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement.

We both come from different worlds, and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

"We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us.

A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us.”

The AAP leader also echoed the sentiment in response to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was present at the ceremony. The Delhi CM took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on their engagement ceremony, posting pictures with the couple.

“Congratulations on this new road your life is taking. May God always keep you happy. May this beautiful companionship made by God last forever,” the CM wrote on Twitter. In the pictures accompanying the tweet, the CM can be seen hugging Raghav at the ceremony along with another where he poses with the couple.

Responding to the heartfelt message from Kejriwal, Raghav wrote in response: “Sir, you have made our special day even more special by giving your blessings. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your family from Parineeti and me.

This little friend of yours is starting a new innings of life today, I wish that your blessings remain like this forever.”

सर, आपने अपना आशीर्वाद देकर हमारे ख़ास दिन को और भी ख़ास बना दिया.

परिनीति और मेरी तरफ़ से आपका और आपके परिवार का तहे दिल से आभार.



आपका ये छोटा सा साथी, आज जीवन की एक नयी पारी शुरू कर रहा है, कामना करता हूँ कि आपका आशीर्वाद ऐसे ही सदा बना रहे. https://t.co/DI4V4hggw7 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 15, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi this past Saturday. The couple officially confirmed their relationship following the engagement.

