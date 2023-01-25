Pathaan Twitter Review: Shah Rukh Khan packs a powerful punch, says Twitterati

Pathaan Twitter review: The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has opened to positive reviews from critics, fans, and moviegoers alike. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Shah Rukh Khan is back with a vengeance and Pathaan could well be the first blockbuster of 2023. He added the film works well due to its star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance, and surprises.

Adarsh gave the film a four-and-a-half-star rating and tweeted: “Pathaan has it all: star power, style, scale, songs, soul, substance, and surprises… And, most importantly, SRK, who’s back with a vengeance… Will be the first blockbuster of 2023.”

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that Shah Rukh Khan brings swag, charm and humour to the character of a spy and shines in emotional as well as action scenes. Kadel tweets: “Shah Rukh Khan performance is OUTSTANDING.. He brings tremendous swag, charm and humour in his character of a spy which sets him apart from [the] rest. He shines in both action and emotional scenes. John Abraham repeats his Dhoom magic again, Deepika Padukone in superb form.”

Film trade expert Joginder Tuteja backed John Abraham for his performance and said that the actor, last seen in Ek Villain Returns, has delivered one of his best performances till date. Tuteja wrote: “The film wouldn’t have been for what he is if not for John Abraham. You need a powerful villain to make the hero look powerful. John Abraham is so much fun. He has an entry in practically every scene. This is one of his BEST performances till date. He is very likeable.”

YouTuber Anmol Jamwal, who runs the film review channel Tried and Refused Productions, wrote: “Pathaan is the balance of FAN SERVICE and MASS ACTION that Hindi Cinema was craving for. Really going into full gear in the second half. That cameo changed the game BTW. Yet some action set pieces falter with CGI (Skates on ice and the jet pack). This will be a crowd favourite.”

Assistant director Palak Mehra said that 2023 has started on a good note and Shah Rukh Khan has proven there is no one better than him. “Pathaan has both style and substance! This comeback of Shah Rukh Khan has proven that there isn’t anyone better than him. Great performances by the each and every actor. The year starts on a great note, purely a delight," Mehra tweeted.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is centred around Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Pathaan is the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014). The film, a part of the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

