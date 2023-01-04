'Pathaan' trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone movie trailer to release on Jan 10; check details here

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan will release on January 10. The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh tweeted, “Pathaan trailer on 10 Jan 2023… Pathan [NO Title change] arrives in *cinemas* on 25 Jan 2023 [Republic Day weekend] in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

According to an industry source, Yash Raj Films – the production house backing Pathaan– always wanted to roll out the trailer two weeks prior to the film’s release. An industry source told India Today, “YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks [before] the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer.”

The source further said that the delay in releasing the trailer created hype and frenzy around Pathaan, making it the hottest film in a long time.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is the fourth installment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War (2019). Pathaan is special as it is the first project wherein Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have worked together.

Salman Khan is also likely to appear in an extended cameo in the film. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a RAW agent in this film. Pathaan’s music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar and the background score has been composed by Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara.

