Pt Shivkumar Sharma passes away; PM Modi, Amjad Ali Khan offer condolences

Renowned santoor player Pt Shivkumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died in Mumbai today following a heart attack. He was 84.

Pt Shivkumar Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, died between 8 and 8:30 am at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai, his secretary Dinesh told news agency Press Trust of India.

He had been active till the end and was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

"He had a severe heart attack in the morning... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active," a family source told Press Trust of India.

He is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, and Rohit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled Sharma's death.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Pt Shivkumar Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

As one half of musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as "Silsila", "Lamhe", "Chandni" and "Darr".



Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan said Pt Shivkumar Sharma's death was a personal loss for him.

"The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti," Amjad Ali Khan wrote in a tweet.

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and veteran actor Shabana Azmi also condoled Shivkumar Sharma's death.

"We have lost a gem today Padma Vibhushan Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma ji Santoor virtuoso a big loss to the Indian classical music," Pankaj Udhas wrote on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened to hear that maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma has passed away. His mellifluous music will remain in our hearts ofcourse but tinged by the pain of his loss. My deepest condolences to the family," tweeted Shabana Azmi.

Music composer and singer Salim Merchant remembered Shivkumar Sharma as one of the "greatest musicians of our times".

Pt Shivkumar Sharma received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.



