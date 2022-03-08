Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'James' gets U/A certificate, to release in 4,000 screens

The last film of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar -- James -- has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film will release across 4,000 screens worldwide on March 17. March 17 is also the birth anniversary of Appu, as Rajkumar was fondly called by his fans and colleagues.



James will release across 400 screens in Karnataka and the action flick will have an uninterrupted theatrical run for a week. James will release in five languages-- Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.



The teaser of the Puneeth Rajkumar film was released on January 26 in all the five languages.









About the last Puneeth Rajkumar film



James is an action flick directed by Chethan Kumar and bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda. In this film, Rajkumar essays the titular role of James who works as a manager in a security company.

He is paired opposite Priya Anand in the film. Actors like Avinash, Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Sadhu Kokila and Anu Prabhakar will play pivotal roles.



About Puneeth Rajkumar



Yuvarathna star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 after he suffered a massive heart attack. The actor complained of chest pain after his workout, following which he went to a local clinic to get his ECG done. The ECG confirmed a heart attack and Rajkumar was then admitted to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital wherein a group of doctors tried to revive him but failed.

