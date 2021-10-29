Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies due to heart attack; Twitter pays tribute to ‘Appu’

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as ‘Appu’ among his fans and colleagues, has passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a massive heart attack today. The actor complained of chest pain after his workout. After this, he went to a local clinic to get his ECG test done, which confirmed a heart attack. Rajkumar was then admitted to Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital and was subsequently kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wherein a group of doctors tried to revive him.

“Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11:30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition was bad when brought to hospital, treatment on in ICU,” Vikram Hospital’s Dr Ranganath Nayak told news agency ANI earlier in the day. He further said that the Power actor was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am and was non-responsive. Dr Nayak said that Rajkumar was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation was initiated in an attempt to save him.

Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to the emergency department at 11:40 am. He was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated: Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

As soon as the news of the Yuvarathna actor’s death became viral, his fans gathered outside the Vikram Hospital in large numbers. Filmstars, politicians and fans tweeted condolence messages for the family once the news of the actor’s demise became public. “Condolences on the passing away of Puneeth Rajkumar. A bright star, He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences his family, his innumerable fans and followers,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted in Kannada, “I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack. The death of Kannadigar’s favourite actor, Appu has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka, and I pray that God will have mercy on his soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has reportedly alerted district commissioners and the police to tighten security.

