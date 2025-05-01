'Raid 2' review: 'Ajay Devgn was in full form,' say netizens on crime thriller; Riteish Deshmukh also gets thumbs up

Raid 2, the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer crime thriller, hit silver screens today globally amid much excitement from fans. Soon after the film's first day first shows (FDFS) were over, critics and moviegoers were quick to share their takes on the film.

Netizens backed Ajay Devgn for delivering a solid performance as Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh also got plaudits for nailing it as Dada Manohar Bhai. Moviegoers, however, were not impressed by the predictable plot and uneven pacing of the film.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "#OneWordReview... #Raid2: GRIPPING. Rating: 3½ Sharp. Edgy. Engaging... Solid second half, powerhouse performances [Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh], thunderous dialogue are major highlights... First half works in parts... Overall, lives up to expectations."

"Raid 2 delivers a decent crime thriller. While the performances are solid—especially Riteish Deshmukh’s villainous turn & Ajay Devgn Was In Full Form Too. Negatives- predictable plot & uneven pacing. Lacking the gripping tension of the original. Rating: 2.75/5," a social media user commented.

"A gripping tale of honesty versus power, Raid 2 stands out for its strong narrative, showcasing the relentless spirit of taming the corrupt. Ajay Devgn delivers a stellar performance with a calm yet

fierce demeanor, making the character both memorable," another user wrote.

Advertisement

"Raid 2 is an entertaining story, edge of the seat kinda narration and first-class performances by Ajay Devgn & Ritesh Deshmukh. Raj Kumar Gupta's direction & storytelling is flawless as his first film, crisp and to the point," yet another user commented.

"Riteish Deshmukh is acting his socks off in Raid 2. A case of an actor who barely gets to showcase his range to the audience because he has been typecast for so long. He got the opportunity in Ek Villain & he excels here as well," a user stated.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid. In this film, Ajay Devgn can be seen reprising his role as the upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film focuses on Amay Patnaik who has seized over ₹4,200 crore in his raids so far.

Advertisement

In this film, he conducts his 75th raid on ht premises of Dada Manohar Bhai. Besides Devgn, the film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.