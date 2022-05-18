Rajasthani singer Mame Khan becomes first folk artist to open Cannes Red Carpet for India

Rajasthani singer Mame Khan created history by becoming the first folk artist to open the Cannes Red Carpet for India. India is the country of honour at the Marche’ Du Films at Cannes and it is the first country to be chosen for this distinction.

For the red carpet, the Rajsthani folk singer was dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, wearing a vibrant pink kurta set with an embroidered navy-blue jacket. His outfit was designed by Anjuli Chakraborty. He completed the look with a Rajasthani headgear and sunglasses.

The singer has given his voice to movies like 'Sonchiriya', 'No one killed Jessica' and 'Luck by Chance' and has also featured in Coke Studio.

This year, a huge contingent of Indian artists is at the Cannes Film Festival in France. AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and Shekhar Kapur too walked the red carpet. Actor Deepika Padukone is on the esteemed jury on the festival.

Further, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannah Bhatia were among other artists representing Indian cinema from different regions.

Besides, six films from India will be screened at the festival which include These 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Godavari', 'Dhuin', 'Alpha Beta Gamma', 'Boomba Ride', and 'Niraye Thathakalulla Maram'. Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s 'Pratidwandi' will also be screened at the festival

Moreover, PM Narendra Modi wrote a note wishing India all the best at the festival. Celebs such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, AR Rahman, Hina Khan, Helly Shah have been and will be travelling to the French Riviera to attend the prestigious film festival

The India Pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated today by Anurag Thakur.