Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar among highest taxpayers in entertainment industry 

Superstar Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaiva, is officially the highest tax payer in Tamil Nadu. The state income tax department honored the actor who was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe. His daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth received the award from Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan at an event on Sunday.

She shared the pictures of the event on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honoring appa on Income Tax Day 2022 on behalf of my father.”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also became the highest taxpayer from the entertainment industry. The I-T department gave Kumar a Samman Patra, an honour certificate. Kumar’s team accepted the award on his behalf as he is shooting. The actor, last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Samrat Prithviraj, has been one of India’s highest taxpayers over the previous five years, as per an India Today report.

While Thalaiva is working on his next project Jailer with the director Nelson Dilipkumar, who last helmed Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast, Akshay Kumar is currently filming in the UK. Kumar has films like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfie in his lineup. Akshay was last seen in Season 7 of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

(With India Today inputs)

