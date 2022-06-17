Sun Pictures releases first poster of Rajinikanth’s 169th film ‘Jailer’; details here  

Sun TV Network’s Sun Pictures has shared the first poster of superstar Rajinikanth’s 169th film Jailer on Twitter. The film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and can hit theatres in April 2023, according to an India Today report.

Shooting for the film can begin in August if things go as per plan. Kannada actor Shivarajkumar has also confirmed that he is a part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film. He was quoted as saying by India Today, “As far as I know, the team is planning to begin filming in August. In all likelihood, my portions with Rajini sir will be shot either in Bengaluru or Mysore in September.”

The film will apparently be an action drama and it also marks the first collaboration between Thalaiva, Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. More details about the cast and crew of the film are yet to be made public.

Reports also suggest that the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan and Ramya Krishnan have been said to be in talks for crucial roles in Rajinikanth’s 169th film.

Nelson’s last project was Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast. Ravichander composed the music for Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram/Vikram Hitlist (2022), Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master (2021) and Thala Ajith’s Vivegam (2017).

Rajinikanth was last seen in the family entertainer Annaatthe, which released in theatres on November 4 last year. Annaatthe also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Meena in significant roles.