'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Twitter review: Fans hail Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer, say film has 'all the right elements'

Filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, hit the theatres on July 28. And it looks like all the hardwork the team has been putting in to promote the film has paid off, with the movie garnering positive reviews from people all over social media.

Twitter users took to the platform to share their reactions after the film was released. While many termed the movie as a "powerhouse of entertainment", others said it has all the right elements to entertain audiences.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film is a well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, music seamlessly. He further added that the film "has merits to emerge a success story".

Noted trade analyst Komal Nahta, in his review, praised Karan Johar’s direction and said he has made a lavish and heartfelt film for all age groups. "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an out-and-out entertainer but the lack of superhit music will come in the way of realisation of its full potential at the box-office," he added.

"Film excels on Every Front - Hilarious Comedy, Fantastic human drama, heart touching emotional Scenes and a brilliant message on women empowerment. There are many clap worthy scenes throughout its run time," wrote film critic Sumit Kadel.

See all the reactions here:

Will Rocky and Rani win your hearts? Click the link below to watch and read my review of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ released today:📽️🔗👉 https://t.co/BFKoCbJYPT#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaaniReview pic.twitter.com/VMaGURblVP — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 28, 2023

#RRKPK - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a PHENOMENAL PROGRESSIVE FAMILY ENTERTAINER



Master Storyteller #KaranJohar weaves MAGIC on screen, it will rank amongst his career Top-3 Best Directorial.



Film excels on Every Front - HILARIOUS Comedy, Fantastic human drama,… pic.twitter.com/JeVNwrv6HY — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 27, 2023

After a loooong time saw a bollywood movie in theatre #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has all the right elements to entertain you! #RRKPKReview — Arpita Shaiva (@arpispeaks) July 28, 2023

Honest #RRKPKReview is ⭐⭐⭐⭐ The songs, the screenplay, dialogues everything was just a powerhouse of entertainment! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — जिज्ञासा (@imcurious__) July 28, 2023

Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani. It's a complete family entertainer with a fresh package of romance and humour. Ranveer steals the show,It has Karan Johar written all over it

⭐⭐⭐½ #RRKPKReview#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaaniReview pic.twitter.com/AW4nT5BCZY — Rishab Jain (@rishab122002) July 28, 2023

Kudos to the dialogue writer for some memorable lines that stayed with me even after leaving the theatre. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RRKPKReview — Anita (@Anita_Garg_) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is a breath of fresh air in the era of remakes and sequels. Original, emotional, and simply outstanding! Don't miss it! #RRKPKReview — Soham (@Sohamm_x) July 28, 2023

A big shoutout to the director for weaving such a beautiful narrative. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has touched my heart like no other film in recent times. #RRKPKReview — Sibhani Mahatre (@shibanirekt) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani's dialogues hit you right in the feels. The emotions portrayed on screen are so genuine; it's like living through the characters' journey. #RRKPKReview — Mivaan daksh (@Mivaan_Taken) July 28, 2023

#RRKPKReview Hats off to the entire cast for their brilliant performances. The supporting characters added depth and charm to the story. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — Harshad Samant (@Sharmaj59631154) July 28, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man Rocky Randhawa (played by Ranveer) and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee (enacted by Alia) who fall in love with each other, only to face opposition from their respective families. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir.

As per trade experts, the film, made on a budget of around Rs 178 crore, is expected to earn anywhere between Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore on its opening day.

Sumit Kadel said the film is likely to earn in the range of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore on its opening day. He added the film is expected to earn around Rs 45 crore in its opening weekend if the word of mouth remains positive.

Film trade expert Joginder Tuteja said the film will comfortably rake in Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore on its first day.