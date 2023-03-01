RRR at Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava to perform mass anthem live

Singers of the foot-tapping mass anthem from SS Rajamouli’s period-action flick RRR Naatu Naatu Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also perform the song live in their Oscar debut. Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards 2023.

In this category, Naatu Naatu is competing against Applause (Tell It like a Woman); Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick); This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once); and Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Not only this, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will also perform their song This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, and pop sensation Rihanna will take the stage to perform Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Prior to making it to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song in January. This was followed by two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards– the best song and best foreign language film. The film also won big at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards.

Here, it won the Best International Film Award, Best Action Film, Best Stunt, and Best Original Music for Naatu Naatu.

About Naatu Naatu

MM Keeravaani has given the music whereas Chandrabose has penned the lyrics for Naatu Naatu. The song’s Telugu version has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The song, featuring RRR’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Malayalam as Karinthol, and in Kannada as Halli Naatu. The song’s Hindi version has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The mass anthem was shot at the Mariinsky Palace or the Ukrainian Presidential Palace in Kyiv, months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

