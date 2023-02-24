RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan nominated along with Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt at Critics Choice Super Awards 

It’s raining international accolades for SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR (Rise Roar Revolt or Ranam Roudram Rudhiram). The film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja have been nominated in the Best Actor Category at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards, and will compete against Hollywood heavyweights such as Tom Cruise, Nicholas Cage, and Brad Pitt in this category.

While Tom Cruise has been nominated for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, Pitt has been nominated for his role in Bullet Train. Nicholas Cage, on the other hand, has been nominated for his performance in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Besides this, RRR is also competing in the Best Action Movie category against Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train. While the nominees were announced on February 23, the Critics Choice Super Awards winners will be announced on March 16.

This comes after the SS Rajamouli-directorial was shortlisted for the 2023 BAFTA Awards under the ‘film not in English language category’. RRR missed out on its nomination and could not find a spot in the final five nominees list. The final nominees under the category were All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Decision to Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

Nonetheless, the film bagged a Golden Globe for its foot-tapping mass anthem Naatu Naatu and the Critics Choice Awards for best foreign language film and best song. The film has also been submitted in 14 categories at Oscars 2023.

Commenting on the film’s mega success, RRR lead actor Ram Charan Teja told Good Morning America that he believes it is one of the finest writings of Rajamouli a.k.a. Steven Spielberg of India. The superstar also hinted at Rajamouli’s foray into international cinema.

Ram Charan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Everybody calls him that, and I hope he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.”

RRR is set in the 1920s and focuses on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, their friendship, and their respective contributions to the freedom struggle. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

