RRR’s Golden Globe winning 'Naatu Naatu' was shot at Ukrainian President’s official residence; know more

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR scripted history as it won the Golden Globes Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. An interesting fact about the electrifying song that has left the world grooving is that it was shot outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence, news agency ANI reported.

Filming for the award-winning song took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu on Wednesday bagged Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and composer MM Keeravani collected the award. It was in contention with songs like Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The movie RRR was nominated in two categories at the Globes – Best Original Song and Best Picture- Non-English language. While it managed to win in the Best Original Song category, the Telugu Blockbuster lost to Santiago Mitre's historical drama "Argentina, 1985" in the best picture non english category.

After their win in the Best Original Song category, Rajamouli tweeted, “SPEECHLESS (sic). Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations and thank you PEDDANNA for giving me Naatu Naatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since its release.”

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the team of RRR after they won the Golden Globes Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. He tweeted, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to MM Keeravani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

RRR features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5. The movie is set in pre-Independence era in the 1920s around two real-life Telugu revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

