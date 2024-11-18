'Salman knows what works on...': Ashneer Grover reacts after Khan confronts him on Bigg Boss 18

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, took an unexpected turn when entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, former judge of Shark Tank India, made an appearance. The episode, part of the popular "Weekend Ka Vaar" segment, saw Salman addressing past remarks made by Grover that had sparked controversy.

Amid the hullabaloo over Salman Khan confronting Ashneer Grover in Bigg Boss 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode over some of his past statements, Grover took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his side of the story and clarify any misunderstandings. In a lengthy post, Grover reiterated his respect for Salman and cleared up the allegations surrounding their past meeting.

“I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership,” Grover wrote in his post. He then listed out a series of points to clarify the entire episode.

- Salman is a great host & actor

- Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss

Here’s what Grover wrote:

Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business – not a single thing demeaning said for him ever. My deal numbers are always correct (bank / auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people). The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally, I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking!

During the episode, the actor appeared to grill Ashneer Grover about some comments he had previously made, particularly related to an ad campaign collaboration involving Salman himself. The conversation quickly became the highlight of the episode, attracting significant attention on social media platforms.

The controversy began when Ashneer Grover, a well-known entrepreneur and former judge on Shark Tank India, allegedly made statements during a past interview that painted Salman Khan in a less-than-favorable light. Grover claimed he had met Salman during a brand collaboration meeting back in 2019 and suggested that Salman’s team may have misled him regarding certain financial aspects of the deal.

Salman, however, addressed the issue during Bigg Boss by directly confronting Grover. The actor clarified that while he did meet Grover briefly, the business discussions were handled by his team. He refuted Grover’s claim that the numbers shared during their collaboration were misleading.

“Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there,” Salman said during the episode. “We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong,” he added, clearly disappointed with the way the situation was presented by Grover.

Ashneer Grover, known for his confident and often blunt demeanor, appeared uncharacteristically quiet during Salman’s confrontation. He listened attentively as Salman expressed his grievances. When given a chance to respond, Grover remained calm and chose his words carefully.

In response to Salman’s comments, Grover said, “I genuinely did not intend to disrespect you, Salman Bhai. Making you the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves for our campaign.” He added that he had nothing but respect for Salman as both an actor and a host. Grover emphasized that his previous comments were not meant to demean Salman in any way.

Despite the tension, the conversation ended on a somewhat amicable note. Salman concluded by advising Grover to be mindful of how he presents himself in public, especially considering his newfound fame. “The way you are talking now, you did not have the same attitude in that video. I do not feel bad about anything, but it is not right to give a wrong impression about anyone,” Salman said. “I just got to know that you are coming here. I did not know your name also. Since I had seen your video, I recognized your face. I think you should be careful about how you present yourself.”