‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Major’, ‘Vikram’ hit theatres on Friday; details here  

Cinephiles unite! In case you have plans for watching a movie in theatres on the weekend, we have you covered. The Akshay Kumar-starrer magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starring biographical drama Major and Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer action thriller have released in theatres on Friday (June 3).

Samrat Prithviraj has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across 4,950 screens worldwide – 3,550 screens in Hindi, 200 in Tamil and Telugu, and 1,200 screens in the overseas market. The film is a magnum opus directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, popularly known for the TV serial Chanakya.

The film covers the life story of the legendary warrior who fought against Muhammad of Ghor. This film marks the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will be seen playing Chauhan’s beloved Sanyogita. This film also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood as Kaka Kanha and Chand Vardai respectively.

The film has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. A special screening of the film was held for Home Minister Amit Shah days ahead of the film’s release. A special screening of the film was also held by Akshay and Manushi in Lucknow.

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram has hit theatres today. While the film was released as Vikram in Tamil, it has been released as Vikram Hitlist in Hindi. The film has been produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan.

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has been released in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film has been jointly bankrolled by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions, and A+S Movies.

The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who attained martyrdom during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. The film not only features Adivi Sesh in the lead role but has also been written by him. It also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s flick 'Samrat Prithviraj' made tax free in Uttarakhand

Also read: 'KGF: Chapter 2' to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 3