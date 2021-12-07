Sara Tendulkar makes modeling debut; check out the video here

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the Master Blaster of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, has made her modeling debut in an ad campaign for Ajio’s high-end fashion division – Ajio Luxe. Sara poses alongside actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff in this ad campaign titled “Self-Portrait”. In this campaign shared on the official Instagram handle of Sara Tendulkar, the trio is seen posing together and individually.

Earlier this year, she also posted an advertisement where she is seen posing for a gym wear brand on her Instagram handle. Last month, Sara posted a picture of hers wearing a black bardot lehenga with a plain dupatta. She paired this outfit with heavy mascara and a small bindi. Sara Tendulkar is quite active on Instagram and has 1.6 million followers. She wows her followers with her on-point fashion sense from time-to-time.

Sara is the first child of Sachin and Dr Anjali Tendulkar and Arjun is her younger brother. Arjun has already played domestic cricket for Mumbai and was a part of the Mumbai Indians’ team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). She did her schooling from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is a graduate of University College London.

Meanwhile, Banita Sandhu is an actress of Welsh descent who made her debut in 2018 opposite Varun Dhawan in the film October. She then went onto star in films like Adithya Varma in Tamil and an American sci-fi series Pandora. Sandhu was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham. Tania Shroff is the daughter of industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff.

