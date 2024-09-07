Selena Gomez enters billionaire club riding on 'Rare Beauty' success. Her net worth now is...

Actor-singer Selena Gomez has joined the billionaire ranks primarily on the success of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, alongside other lucrative ventures. According to a Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gomez is valued at $1.3 billion as of September 6 making her one of the “youngest self-made” wealthy person in the list alongside the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

As per Bloomberg, the 32-year-old got majority of her fortune her 5-year-old make-up company called Rare Beauty, which has become a powerhouse in the beauty and influencer markets.

The brand reportedly did net sales of $400 million in the 12 months to February. She also reportedly reached out to investors for Rare Beauty, seeking a $2 billion valuation, the report added.

Gomez has also brought in tens of millions of dollars from endorsement deals with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Coach and Puma. She also took home “at least” $6 million per season for her Emmy-nominated turn in the Hulu hit ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star has also amassed wealth as the world’s third most-followed person on Instagram behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts of 639 million followers and Lionel Messi with 505 million followers. Gomez has 424 million followers.

Gomez has shared that cooking with her boyfriend Benny Blanco is one of their favorite pastimes. On September 4, during a virtual event hosted by Instagram for her brand Rare Beauty, Gomez spoke about her relationship with the 36-year-old music producer.

She reflected on the advice she would give her younger self. “Don’t be so hard on myself,” Gomez said. “I was too hard on myself. I didn’t think I was enough, or sometimes I didn’t feel like I fit in. But in the end, you’re exactly who you’re meant to be,” she added.