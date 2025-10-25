Shah Rukh Khan announces film festival with re-release of his classics from October 31

Shah Rukh Khan is bringing his most iconic films back to the big screen. The actor announced the re-release of his classics through a collage reel on Instagram, writing, “Some of my previous films are coming back to the theatres. The man in them hasn’t changed much — just the hair... and a little more handsome...”

Advertisement

The post also revealed that ‘The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival’ will begin on October 31, featuring select screenings across India in partnership with PVR INOX, and an international rollout by YRF International across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

A two-week cinematic celebration

The festival will mark a major retrospective of Khan’s three-decade career, running for two weeks across 75 cinemas in 30 cities, culminating with the superstar’s 60th birthday on November 2.

PVR INOX, announcing the event on Instagram, wrote, “Decades of charm. Endless emotions. One legend... Celebrate the films that defined generations — the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starts Oct 31! Stay tuned for more details.”

The curated lineup includes fan favourites such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dil Se, Devdas (2002), Main Hoon Na (2004), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Jawan (2023).

Advertisement

What’s next for SRK

Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023) and is next set to star in Siddharth Anand’s King, co-produced by Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will feature Suhana Khan, marking her big-screen debut alongside Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff. King is tentatively slated for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release.