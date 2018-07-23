Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput buy luxurious duplex for Rs 55.60 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have bought a duplex in Mumbai's Worli. Located on the 42nd and 43rd floors of skyscraper, Three Sixty West, the duplex reportedly cost the couple a cool Rs 55.60 crore. According to a report in DNA, the property is registered in the name of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor.

Shahid and Mira, who live in Praneta building at Juhu Tara Road, paid Rs 2.91 crore as stamp duty for the property with seaside view. They will also be allotted six parking spots.

Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan, too, have properties in the same building.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child. They have a daughter, named Misha. The couple threw a baby shower at their Juhu residence that was attended by close friends and family, including Shahid's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter as well as Janhvi Kapoor, whose movie, Dhadak, hit the theatres last Friday.

When you know. Nothing else matters. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:50pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is gearing up for his next movie, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, along with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.