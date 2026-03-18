'Sholay x 100 level magnificence': Ram Gopal Varma says 'Dhurandhar 2' to shatter all box office records, usher in a 'new cinematic order'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, is all the rage among cinephiles and moviegoers. Amidst the craze for the film, Ram Gopal Varma shared a few cents on social media after watching Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 last night.

The filmmaker, famous for movies such as Satya and Company, said that the film will be 100 times more magnificent than the 1975 classic Sholay in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every way. Varma added that the film is bound to make all the greatest films made so far look like TV serials.

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"After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on it’s expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS," Varma wrote on X.

Going further in his post, he wrote, "This is the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous world of cinema."

Heaping further praise on Aditya Dhar, he wrote, "It will be prudent and wise for even Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to drop everything they are doing, and catch Dhurandhar 2 first day first show."

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After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Is Dhurandhar 3 in the works?

Given the hype for Dhurandhar 2, Jio Studios reportedly urged director Aditya Dhar to start developing a third instalment of the franchise. "It's a kind of subject that can be made into multiple parts. Given the phenomenon created by Dhurandhar and the unprecedented buzz around its sequel, a third part cannot be ruled out," a source told Variety India.

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Dhar, however, has not committed to the idea yet despite having an idea about the third part. "For now, Jio Studios doesn't want to miss out and has asked Dhar to at least include a post-credit tease in Dhurandhar 2 to hint at a possible third film to sustain audience excitement," the source added.