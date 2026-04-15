Top stocks in news: LIC, RailTel, GAIL, ICICI Pru Life, ICICI AMC, Hind Zinc, Ujjivan SFB

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday, despite a rebound amid muted global cues after the peace talks failed between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex tanked 702.68 points, or 0.91 per cent, to close at 76,847.57, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 207.95 points, or 0.86 per cent, to end at 23,842.65 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 15, 2026:

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Quarterly list today: Companies including HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bombay Wire Ropes, Elecon Engineering Company, GTPL Hathway, Lotus Chocolate Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, SPEL Semiconductor and Tejas Networks will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.

GAIL (India): The state-run oil & gas major will invest Rs 3,294.86 crore for the setting up of a greenfield 600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The company board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1 to the existing shareholders as on the record date, which shall be announced subsequently.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: The mutual fund player reported a 10.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 763.4 crore, while revenue increased 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,517 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Operating profit rose 30.25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,127.9 crore and it also announced a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per share.

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RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player has received letters of acceptance (LoA) for two orders worth Rs 564.5 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam. It has also received a work order worth Rs 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during the recruitment examination.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player's net profit jumped 61.9 per cent YoY to Rs 623.9 crore, while net premium income rose 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 19,180 crore for January-March 2026 quarter. Net commissions grew 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,795.5 crore. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 1.65 per share.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal miner has been declared the successful bidder for the Jhandawali-Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block of Rajasthan. As per the tender document, the Jhandawali-Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block is at the G3 level of exploration, with a total area of 1,841.22 hectares.

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Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate firm achieved sales of Rs 7,697.3 crore in Q4FY26, reflecting an 11 per cent YoY growth, while sales volume for the quarter grew by 19 per cent YoY to 5.34 million square feet. A total of 3,094 units were sold during the quarter.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers: The stock broker reported a 125.7 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 41.5 crore, while revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 266.65 crore for the three months ending on March 31, 2025. Its net interest income surged 58.3 per cent YoY to Rs 69.8 crore for the quarter. It also declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The broader labour issue affecting multiple industries in Noida and some other cities, driven by misinformation being spread about wage revisions. The company said its operations remained compliant with all applicable laws, with no material impact.

Dixon Technologies India: The electronics manufacturer company said its operations remained fully compliant with applicable laws, with no material impact on operations, in clarification to media reports concerning labour protests in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Minda Corporation: The auto ancillary firm has announced a strategic joint venture agreement with Turntide Technologies. Under the joint venture, the company, through its wholly owned SPV, will hold a 49 per cent stake, while Turntide will hold 51 per cent. This venture will bring next-generation powertrain solutions for the electric vehicle industry.

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Indian Overseas Bank: The bank has reduced its overnight, one-year, and two-year MCLR by 5 bps, effective April 15, while the one-month, three-month, six-month, and three-year MCLR remain unchanged.

HG Infra Engineering: The civil construction player has received an order worth Rs 519.33 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) for the execution of civil and P-way works for the development of railway infrastructure at the 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The RBI has taken note of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's recent efforts towards the diversification of its loan portfolio. RBI believes there is scope for further progress in this area. Therefore, the RBI has returned Ujjivan's application for voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank and advised Ujjivan to consider applying again.

Swaraj Engines: The auto ancillary player reported a 20.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 54.6 crore, while revenue increased 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 545.8 crore for the March 2026 quarter. The company board also announced a dividend of Rs 110 per share for FY26.

ArisInfra Solutions: The B2B technology-based supply chain player has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Capacite' Infraprojects for the procurement of construction materials worth Rs 800 crore over five years through the ARIS platform.

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Indoco Remedies: The USFDA completed a pre-approval inspection at the company's testing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) with zero Form 483 observations. The inspection was carried out from April 8 to April 10, 2026.