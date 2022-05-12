Sonali Bendre to make OTT debut on Zee5 with ‘The Broken News’; details here

Here’s to some exciting news for binge watchers! Hum Saath Saath Hain actor Sonali Bendre is all set for her debut on OTT with the series The Broken News on Zee5. The series featuring Bendre is the maiden series produced under the partnership of Zee5 and BBC studios, the production and distribution arm of British media conglomerate British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC).

Bendre took to her Instagram and shares the teaser of the show with the caption, “I’m still processing that this is actually happening!! Finally… the ‘news’ is out! It feels so good to be back on set, back to the creative process, interacting with my co-actors and director… bringing life to a character. I’m so happy to make my OTT debut with Zee5, we’ve done so much together and it feels like family. I loved the concept of this show from the get go and am so proud of how it’s turned out… Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The series has been directed by Vinay Waikul and is an adaptation of the British series Press. The original series was created and written by writer Mike Bartlett and is based in a print newsroom.

The show covers two rival news channels—Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News. While Awaaz Bharti is an independent and ethical news channel, Josh 24/7 News is a channel that focuses on sensationalist and invasive journalism. Apart from Bendre, The Broken News features actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraniel Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar in significant roles.

Zee5 Chief Content Officer for Hindi Originals Nimisha Pandey said, “The Broken News is an extremely relevant story for the times we live in. We are glad to partner with BBC Studios India and director Vinay Waikul to bring this story to life. It is a riveting drama depicting the nuances of the media houses and the daily hustle-bustle of a newsroom.”

