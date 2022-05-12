'The Kashmir Files' OTT release date: Where and when to watch, check timings and other details

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files is all set to release on streaming platform Zee5 on Friday (May 13). The film, which received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, will be available in four languages—Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The Vivek Agnihotri film made Rs 252.65 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office and Rs 42.25 crore at the international box office. The film grossed a total of Rs 340.16 crore at the worldwide box office.

Singapore, however, banned the film since it was “beyond” the city-state’s film classification guidelines, according to PTI. Authorities were quoted as saying, “The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir.”

They added, “These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society.”

The film, based on interviews of first-generation victims, covers the human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community which eventually led to their exodus in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbli and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi under the Zee Studios, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and IAmBuddha banners.

Also read: Singapore to ban 'The Kashmir Files'; says movie "beyond" classified guidelines

Also read: The Kashmir Files box office: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes Rs 245.03 cr in 24 days