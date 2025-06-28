Business Today
Squid Game Season 3: A jaw-dropping twist no one saw coming. The final ending explained

Squid Game Season 3: A jaw-dropping twist no one saw coming. The final ending explained

Squid Game’s finale leaves viewers with a chilling truth: even sacrifice can't kill the system. It just finds new places to grow.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 28, 2025 8:23 AM IST
Squid Game Season 3: A jaw-dropping twist no one saw coming. The final ending explainedThe final season of Squid Game ends where few expected—with a twist that redefines the very idea of survival, sacrifice, and what it means to win.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers from the “Squid Game” series finale, now streaming on Netflix.

The final season of Squid Game ends where few expected—with a twist that redefines the very idea of survival, sacrifice, and what it means to win. As the brutal competition reaches its peak, long-standing characters face impossible choices, and one unexpected player changes the game forever.

Titled “Sky Squid Game,” the last challenge takes the remaining contestants—Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), Myung-gi (Player 333), and a newborn baby (Player 222)—to the edge of reason, both physically and morally. Suspended on towering platforms, the stakes rise beyond money. For Gi-hun, it’s no longer about survival—it’s about humanity.

As Myung-gi threatens the infant’s life to force a win, Gi-hun makes a harrowing choice that shocks the audience and leaves only one standing—an outcome that’s both heartbreaking and symbolic. “We are not horses. We are humans,” he says, just before altering the game forever.

Detective Jun-ho survives a deadly encounter and escapes the island moments before its fiery self-destruction, though justice remains elusive. The Front Man lives on—and in a twist, takes the infant with him. Whether as protector or pawn, we don’t yet know.

The final minutes deliver a jaw-dropping stinger: Cate Blanchett appears in a surprise cameo, recruiting new players—not in Korea, but in Los Angeles. The infamous ddakji slap game returns, now on U.S. soil, setting the stage for a global sequel.

Squid Game’s finale leaves viewers with a chilling truth: even sacrifice can't kill the system. It just finds new places to grow.

Published on: Jun 28, 2025 8:23 AM IST
