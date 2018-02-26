Remembering Sridevi: A look back at her five most memorable Hindi movies

It is not hard to imagine Sridevi in her golden shimmery dress and crown capturing the hearts of millions while singing 'Mai khwabo ki shehjadi, mai hu har dil pe chhayee'. Sridevi, widely regarded as the first female superstar of the Hindi film industry, captured the imagination of every Indian movie-goer. Before she took the Hindi film industry by storm, she had created a name for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movie industries.

News of Sridevi's death last night broke a million hearts at once. Whether one is a diehard fan or not, it ultimately remained inconsequential - no one could escape the charm of the legendary actor.

While Sridevi was part of a large number of movies before 1997, her big comeback as Shashi Godbole in the 2012 movie English Vinglish introduced the star in a new, never-seen-before avatar. English Vinglish went on to become a surprise hit. Sridevi was back, so was her magic.

Her renewed career was tragically short-lived. However, looking back, any movie buff can realize that what Sridevi left us with would remain unparalleled.

Here are five of her most memorable Hindi movies:

1. English Vinglish (2012) - The only reason to start the list with this movie is because it perhaps remains the freshest in every Sridevi fan's memory. Her portrayal of homemaker, Shashi Godbole, always the laughing stock of her family members because of her poor English was perhaps one of her best performances. Shashi would not think of herself much, but when she lands up in America to assist her sister at her niece's wedding, she realises that she is much more than a poor English speaker.



2. Mr. India (1987) - There are very few Hindi movies that are in the same league as Mr. India. Seema, the feisty reporter, along with Arun Verma aka Mr. India, take down the evil kingpin Mogambo after a devastating incident. There is nothing much to say about this cult classic that is nothing short of a superhero movie. We can only leave you with Hawa Hawaii, Mogambo khush huwa and the invisibility device.



3. Sadma (1983) - Sadma is like wine, it only gets better with age. Although it did not create box office records in its time, it is one of the finest, most heart-wrenching movies to have come out of the Hindi movie industry. The story revolves around the life of Nehalata, who is diagnosed with retrograde amnesia after she is involved in an accident. She is left with the mental ability of a seven-year-old, before coming across Somu, who starts taking care of her. Sridevi's portrayal as Nehalata is unquestionably brilliant.



4. ChaalBaaz (1989) - This remake of Hema Malini's Seeta Aur Geeta is as memorable and entertaining as the original. Only Sridevi could have recreated Hema Malini's magic and she does that with such aplomb. The movie is considered to be one of the best comedies of Hindi cinema.

5. Chandni (1989) - Considered to be one of Yash Chopra's finest movies, Chandni also remains one of Sridevi's most memorable movies. Not only was it the biggest hit of the year, it also won a National Award.