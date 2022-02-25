SRK-backed 'Love Hostel' premiers on OTT: How audience reacted so far

After garnering much attention from the trailer last week, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey’s new film Love Hostel dropped on OTT streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday, February 25.

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. The new film promises to be a gritty crime thriller which takes ‘love on the run’.

In the movie, Vikrant and Sanya are star-crossed couple trying to fight for their love as a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol) chases them.

Here is how audience reacted:

What a performance Sir Ji 🔥🙌🏻 @thediol

I was so Impressed & couldn't control myself to share about his Acting in the Movie ' LOVE HOSTEL '#BobbyDeol #LoveHostelOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/3AUfgtlSDq — Ravi The Reviewer (@ravithereviewer) February 25, 2022

What a terrific follow up to 'Gurgaon' from Shanker Raman. Drains you with its nihilism just like that stunning debut. #LoveHostel



Streaming on Zee5. pic.twitter.com/uN8lqohz8Y — V (@sonder_being) February 24, 2022

According to an India Today report, talking about his character in Love Hostel, Bobby Deol said in a statement, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me sometime to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out.”

Sanya Malhotra also opened up about the film, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti,” she said.

Vikrant Massey added, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times”.

(With inputs from India Today)