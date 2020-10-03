Sushant Singh Rajput's death was due to suicide, murder ruled out, says Dr Sudhir Gupta of AIIMS

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation, Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel probing the late actor's post mortem and viscera reports has said this is a case of suicide and the murder angle was completely ruled out. The AIIMS panel was re-investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem and viscera reports based on the 20 per cent viscera available. Besides this, forensic agencies have examined a laptop, two hard disks, a canon camera and two mobile phones. AIIMS team had submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 29,2020.

Findings of the AIIMS Medical Board coincide with the findings of the Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh's autopsy was conducted immediately after his demise. According to an India Today report, the Central Bureau of Investigation will continue its probe from the angle of suicide. All aspects have been left open in the CBI investigation. Section 302 may be added in case any evidence indicating otherwise surfaces. With the AIIMS report in, the CBI will take a final call on the basis of the evidence it has collected as of now.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier alleged that the cause of the Chhichhore actor's death was "200% strangulation". The former Additional Solicitor General of India tweeted, "'Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to murder of SSR. The doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide."



Dr Gupta had dismissed these claims as "incorrect" and responded to Vikas Singh, "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct. We can't conclude simple murder or suicide based on just ligature marks and scene of crime. Need more investigation which is still going on and not concluded."