Tamilrockers leak Rajini-starrer Petta online in full, available for download in HD

Rajinikanth's upcoming release Petta has reportedly fallen prey to piracy. The film has been leaked on Tamilrockers website within hours of its release on Thursday. The entire film is available on the website for free download in HD quality.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Petta is a throwback to the Rajini's films back in 80s and 90s, and is the first collaboration between the director and the Thalaivar.

This is not the first Rajinikanth film that has been targeted by Tamilrockers either. The last film by Rajinikanth, the sci-fi magnum opus 2.0, was also leaked by the website.

The Madras High Court had ordered a ban on websites involved in cases of piracy last week, including Tamilrockers, but to no avail. Once an illegal url is taken down, a new one sprouts to continue the business. Moreover, TamilRockers has members contributing to the site from across the globe, making it challenging to tackle the illegal operations.

In Petta, Rajinikanth plays the role of a college hostel warden. The film is based on the relationship between the superstar's character and the students. The trailer of the film recreates trademark moments Rajinikanth is known for, from flicking cigarettes to his signature way of wearing his sunglasses.

"I wanted to show his style on screen. I wanted to watch it on screen. I was not only a fan but a director too who was watching his idol performing. Every moment was great," Subbaraj had told PTI before the film's release.

The film takes on 'Thala' Ajith's Viswasam on box office, who also commands a huge fan base. In a face-off that has got all the fans excited, only one film can emerge the winner at the box office. It is a rather exciting time for all Indian movie lovers who witnessed such a clash in Kollywood in 2014 when Vijay's Jilla and Ajith's Veeram clashed at the box office.

